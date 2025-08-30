BNP Paribas Financial Markets Grows Position in Sempra Energy $SRE

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,542,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,985 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.24% of Sempra Energy worth $110,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 6,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 5.0% during the first quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 2,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 11,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 5.1% during the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Sempra Energy

In other Sempra Energy news, EVP Caroline Ann Winn sold 5,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total transaction of $419,399.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,380 shares in the company, valued at $3,229,553.80. This represents a 11.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Alexander Lisa Larroque sold 1,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $126,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 15,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,248,000. This trade represents a 9.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sempra Energy Price Performance

NYSE:SRE opened at $82.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $53.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.62. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $61.90 and a 12 month high of $95.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.01 and its 200 day moving average is $75.73.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 20.28%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on SRE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SRE

About Sempra Energy

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.