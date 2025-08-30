Bioqual (OTCMKTS:BIOQ) & Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Financial Survey

Bioqual (OTCMKTS:BIOQ – Get Free Report) and Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Bioqual has a beta of -0.12, meaning that its stock price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amedisys has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.4% of Amedisys shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.2% of Bioqual shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Amedisys shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bioqual $58.59 million 0.66 $480,000.00 ($2.39) -18.07 Amedisys $2.40 billion 1.38 $43.23 million $2.57 39.30

This table compares Bioqual and Amedisys”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Amedisys has higher revenue and earnings than Bioqual. Bioqual is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amedisys, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Bioqual and Amedisys, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bioqual 0 0 0 0 0.00 Amedisys 0 1 1 0 2.50

Amedisys has a consensus target price of $100.50, suggesting a potential downside of 0.50%. Given Amedisys’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Amedisys is more favorable than Bioqual.

Profitability

This table compares Bioqual and Amedisys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bioqual -4.34% -5.82% -3.79% Amedisys 3.56% 12.91% 7.29%

Summary

Amedisys beats Bioqual on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bioqual

Bioqual, Inc. provides in-vivo and in-vitro pre-clinical research services to commercial and government clients in the United States. The company provides research services in the areas of COVID-19, AIDS, influenza, RSV infection, and flavivirus infections, including zika, dengue, malaria, hepatitis, and cancer. Its services also include sample processing, virus stock generation, quantitation of infectious virus, virus neutralization assays, hemagglutination inhibition assay, quantitative PCR, antigen and antibody ELISA detection assays, flow cytometry, lymphocyte proliferation, and other cell-based assays. In addition, the company provides animal research model related services. Bioqual, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is based in Rockville, Maryland.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients. The Hospice segment offers services that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are dealing with a terminal illness, including cancer, heart disease, pulmonary disease, or Alzheimer’s. The High Acuity Care offers essential elements of inpatient hospital, skilled nursing facility care, and palliative care to patients in their homes. Amedisys, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

