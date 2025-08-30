Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $74.00 target price on the technology retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BBY. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Best Buy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.44.

Shares of BBY opened at $73.59 on Friday. Best Buy has a 1-year low of $54.99 and a 1-year high of $103.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The technology retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. Best Buy had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 47.32%. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Best Buy’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Best Buy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.150-6.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 18th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 92.91%.

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 729,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $53,195,212.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 196,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,305,495. The trade was a 78.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 200,960 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $14,560,000 after purchasing an additional 13,378 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 5,519.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 173,131 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $12,744,000 after purchasing an additional 170,050 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 10.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 502,272 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $36,972,000 after purchasing an additional 46,645 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,574,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 25.6% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 32,900 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

