Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC Sells 285 Shares of McKesson Corporation $MCK

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust lifted its holdings in McKesson by 64.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 1,366.7% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in McKesson during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in McKesson during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In related news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.67, for a total value of $218,347.43. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,031.19. The trade was a 33.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 11,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.63, for a total transaction of $8,418,165.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,012 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,987.56. This represents a 74.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,930 shares of company stock worth $44,112,466 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $810.00 price target (up previously from $770.00) on shares of McKesson in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $766.00 to $772.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $725.10.

McKesson Stock Performance

MCK stock opened at $686.44 on Friday. McKesson Corporation has a one year low of $464.42 and a one year high of $737.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $702.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $687.34. The company has a market capitalization of $85.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.50.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.33 by ($0.07). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 196.66% and a net margin of 0.84%.The company had revenue of $97.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.88 EPS. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.82 dividend. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.32%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

