Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC Sells 171 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,643,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,553,106,000 after buying an additional 5,207,877 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,776,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,781,000 after buying an additional 922,557 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,395,000 after buying an additional 200,707 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,590,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,603,000 after buying an additional 105,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,546,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,361,000 after buying an additional 90,856 shares in the last quarter.

IVE opened at $203.90 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $165.45 and a 12-month high of $206.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.62. The company has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

