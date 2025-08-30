Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 14 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises about 1.0% of Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Booking by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Fire Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, South Plains Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $338,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BKNG. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5,900.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,700.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,360.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6,200.00 price target (up from $6,000.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $5,650.00 price target on shares of Booking and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,781.04.

Booking Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Booking stock opened at $5,599.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.47 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5,612.10 and its 200 day moving average is $5,180.75. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,700.97 and a 1 year high of $5,839.41.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $50.32 by $5.08. Booking had a net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 134.19%. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $41.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Booking has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $9.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Booking’s payout ratio is currently 26.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,476.89, for a total transaction of $5,548,089.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 24,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,841,031.80. This trade represents a 3.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,052 shares of company stock valued at $22,511,858 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.