Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Stock Price

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $299.00 to $336.00 in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BURL has been the subject of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $280.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group set a $390.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $297.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.71.

Burlington Stores Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of BURL stock opened at $290.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $265.57 and a 200-day moving average of $248.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Burlington Stores has a 12-month low of $212.92 and a 12-month high of $309.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.69.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Burlington Stores has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.5-1.600 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 9.190-9.590 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Stephen Ferroni sold 450 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.39, for a total transaction of $108,625.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,680.71. The trade was a 15.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 420 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.64, for a total transaction of $99,388.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 65,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,483,118.56. This represents a 0.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

