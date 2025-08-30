Bank of America Issues Positive Forecast for Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock Price

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $500.00 to $575.00 in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $534.75.

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 7.1%

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $492.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $498.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $426.76. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $309.01 and a 52-week high of $538.59. The firm has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.75. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 49.73%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.30 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 23.96 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 142.9% in the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 52.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

