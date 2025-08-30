Bank of America Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Stock

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from C$255.00 to C$290.00 in a report released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$260.00 to C$261.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$262.00 to C$267.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of C$240.00.

TSE FNV opened at C$258.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$49.88 billion, a PE ratio of 63.59, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.45. Franco-Nevada has a 12 month low of C$157.70 and a 12 month high of C$259.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$230.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$225.00.

In other news, Director Paul Brink sold 14,251 shares of Franco-Nevada stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$232.91, for a total transaction of C$3,319,153.38. Also, Director Boris De Vries sold 1,500 shares of Franco-Nevada stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$241.96, for a total value of C$362,932.65. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Franco-Nevada Corp is a precious-metals-focused royalty and investment company. The company owns a diversified portfolio of precious metals and royalty streams, which is actively managed to generate the bulk of its revenue from gold, silver, and platinum. The company does not operate mines, develop projects, or conduct exploration.

