B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Sells 886 Shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. $HLIO

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lowered its stake in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Helios Technologies by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,438,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,227,000 after purchasing an additional 79,178 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Helios Technologies by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 789,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,349,000 after purchasing an additional 68,990 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Helios Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 637,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Helios Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 437,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Helios Technologies by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 429,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,794,000 after purchasing an additional 30,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Helios Technologies from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Helios Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Helios Technologies from $65.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

Helios Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HLIO opened at $54.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.71 and a 200 day moving average of $35.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.90 and a beta of 1.28. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.76 and a 1-year high of $57.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 4.57%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Helios Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.300-2.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.600-0.680 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helios Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 34.62%.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

