B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Sells 614,028 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG cut its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 98.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 614,028 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at $305,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in IQVIA by 83.5% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 769 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA by 11.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 40.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 34.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Keriann Cherofsky sold 549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.53, for a total transaction of $105,149.97. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,352.30. This represents a 15.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.05, for a total value of $1,102,290.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 27,178 shares in the company, valued at $5,165,178.90. The trade was a 17.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IQV. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $209.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.62.

NYSE:IQV opened at $190.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $177.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.91. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.65 and a 52 week high of $252.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.30.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.04. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 7.88%.The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. IQVIA’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. IQVIA has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.750-12.050 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

