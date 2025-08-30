B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Sells 1,998 Shares of Ford Motor Company $F

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG decreased its stake in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,944 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,998 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 178,295 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 5,983 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,398,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 119,862 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, ICONIQ Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In other news, insider Andrew Frick sold 30,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 113,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,329. The trade was a 20.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

F has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $10.53.

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $11.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.48. Ford Motor Company has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $11.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.43.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $50.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

