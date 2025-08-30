B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Sells 141 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. $IR

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lessened its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IR. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at about $334,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 396.6% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after buying an additional 23,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,553,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IR shares. Melius Research set a $93.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Melius cut shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price (up from $91.00) on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.75.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $79.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.07, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.41. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.61 and a 1 year high of $106.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.01.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.340-3.460 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.25%.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Featured Stories

