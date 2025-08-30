B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $1.59 Million Stake in lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG decreased its stake in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,614 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in lululemon athletica in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in lululemon athletica by 506.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in lululemon athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in lululemon athletica in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in lululemon athletica in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LULU. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on lululemon athletica from $353.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on lululemon athletica from $302.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 6th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on lululemon athletica from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded lululemon athletica from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $303.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on lululemon athletica from $321.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.75.

Shares of LULU opened at $202.20 on Friday. lululemon athletica inc. has a 12-month low of $185.95 and a 12-month high of $423.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.41.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.60. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 43.48% and a net margin of 16.82%.The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.580-14.780 EPS. Q2 2025 guidance at 2.850-2.900 EPS. Analysts anticipate that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 27,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.69, for a total value of $6,375,178.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 110,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,058,829.16. This represents a 19.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

