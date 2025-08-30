B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $ARM

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG trimmed its position in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,247 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in ARM were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in ARM in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in ARM by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in ARM by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ARM by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in ARM by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on ARM from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on ARM from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on ARM from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on ARM from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on ARM from $144.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.67.

ARM Stock Down 3.0%

NASDAQ:ARM opened at $138.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.13 billion, a PE ratio of 209.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 4.17. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $80.00 and a twelve month high of $182.88.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. ARM had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 16.96%.ARM’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ARM

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

