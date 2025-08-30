B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG reduced its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,703 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth $2,618,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 100,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,728,000 after purchasing an additional 24,364 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 12,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth $2,866,000.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Insider Transactions at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other news, Director Joe Fortunato sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total transaction of $1,475,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,461.48. This trade represents a 35.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 4,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.45, for a total value of $650,464.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 174,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,037,033. This trade represents a 2.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,970 shares of company stock valued at $5,623,426. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Down 0.6%

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $140.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.78. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.05 and a 12 month high of $182.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.31.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 5.77%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.200-5.320 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.120-1.160 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SFM shares. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.73.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.