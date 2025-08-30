B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $1.32 Million Stake in Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. $CX

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lowered its position in Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 235,569 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 30,057 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Cemex were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cemex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Cemex by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in shares of Cemex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cemex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cemex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cemex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Cemex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cemex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.10 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cemex from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cemex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.53.

Cemex Stock Performance

Shares of CX stock opened at $9.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $4.89 and a 12 month high of $9.19.

Cemex (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Cemex had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 6.89%. Analysts forecast that Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cemex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0224 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. Cemex’s payout ratio is 7.84%.

Cemex Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

