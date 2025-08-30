B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Cuts Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. $LOPE

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG trimmed its position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LOPE. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 22,988.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 205,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,594,000 after purchasing an additional 204,830 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 386,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,828,000 after purchasing an additional 171,261 shares during the period. Parsifal Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter worth about $26,238,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter worth about $20,906,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1,157.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 99,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,205,000 after purchasing an additional 91,532 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $201.57 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a one year low of $130.69 and a one year high of $207.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.37. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.79.

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 22.15%.The company had revenue of $247.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

LOPE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Thursday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $222.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.67.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

