Azora Capital LP Takes Position in Eagle Financial Services Inc. $EFSI

Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in Eagle Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:EFSI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 99,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,275,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,007,000. Jacobs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,565,000. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $687,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Financial Services Trading Up 2.4%

NASDAQ:EFSI opened at $37.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.23. The company has a market capitalization of $201.37 million, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Eagle Financial Services Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.70 and a 52-week high of $37.43.

Eagle Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Eagle Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $20.61 million for the quarter. Eagle Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 7.45%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. Eagle Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Eagle Financial Services from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Eagle Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Eagle Financial Services from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

About Eagle Financial Services

Eagle Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Clarke County that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the Shenandoah Valley and Northern Virginia. The company’s deposit products include checking, NOW, money market, and regular savings accounts; and demand and time deposits.

Featured Articles

