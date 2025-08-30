Azora Capital LP Has $5.21 Million Stake in Financial Institutions, Inc. $FISI

Azora Capital LP lowered its stake in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,819 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,839 shares during the quarter. Azora Capital LP owned 1.04% of Financial Institutions worth $5,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Financial Institutions during the 1st quarter valued at $346,000. Corebridge Financial Inc. increased its stake in Financial Institutions by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 9,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Financial Institutions by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Financial Institutions during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Financial Institutions by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 348,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,698,000 after purchasing an additional 198,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

Financial Institutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ FISI opened at $27.67 on Friday. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.97 and a 1 year high of $29.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $557.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.85.

Financial Institutions Dividend Announcement

Financial Institutions ( NASDAQ:FISI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $59.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.86 million. Financial Institutions had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is -81.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Financial Institutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company provides checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts, as well as NOW accounts.

Featured Articles

