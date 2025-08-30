Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Director Roger Jeffs Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) Director Roger Jeffs sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total value of $2,432,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 90,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,062,438.40. This trade represents a 18.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Roger Jeffs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 26th, Roger Jeffs sold 20,000 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,600.00.

On Friday, August 22nd, Roger Jeffs sold 16,694 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total transaction of $2,004,615.52.

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $121.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.92 and a beta of 0.51. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $75.56 and a one year high of $139.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.21 and its 200 day moving average is $111.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.08. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 49.88% and a negative return on equity of 283.22%. The company had revenue of $150.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.02 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXSM. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 42.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 295,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,484,000 after buying an additional 88,606 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,229,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 57,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after acquiring an additional 9,928 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $3,446,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AXSM. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.00.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

