Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Director Roger Jeffs Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) Director Roger Jeffs sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total value of $2,432,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 90,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,062,438.40. This trade represents a 18.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Roger Jeffs also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 26th, Roger Jeffs sold 20,000 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,600.00.
- On Friday, August 22nd, Roger Jeffs sold 16,694 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total transaction of $2,004,615.52.
Axsome Therapeutics Stock Down 0.4%
Shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $121.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.92 and a beta of 0.51. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $75.56 and a one year high of $139.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.21 and its 200 day moving average is $111.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.51.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axsome Therapeutics
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXSM. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 42.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 295,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,484,000 after buying an additional 88,606 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,229,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 57,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after acquiring an additional 9,928 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $3,446,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently commented on AXSM. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.00.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Axsome Therapeutics
Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile
Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Axsome Therapeutics
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Improving Fundamentals Drive New Buybacks for 3 Strong Performers
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- 3 Reasons Gartner Could Be the Best Buy of Q3
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Free Cash Flow Boom Keeps Microsoft Ahead of the Pack
Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.