Avalon Advanced Materials (TSE:AVL) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSE:AVL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.04 and traded as high as C$0.05. Avalon Advanced Materials shares last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 338,377 shares trading hands.

Avalon Advanced Materials Trading Up 5.9%

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.69 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71.

About Avalon Advanced Materials

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc is a Canadian critical minerals development company focused on vertically integrating the Ontario lithium supply chain. The company is currently developing its Separation Rapids deposit near Kenora, ON. while continuing to advance other projects in its portfolio. In additional to extraction activities, Avalon is executing on its key strategic objective of constructing Ontario’s first midstream lithium hydroxide processing facility to bridge upstream lithium production and downstream EV battery manufacturing.

