Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP) Trading Down 10.1% – Here’s What Happened

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. (CVE:AEP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 10.1% on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.67 and last traded at C$0.71. 649,129 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 550% from the average session volume of 99,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.79.

AEP has been the topic of several research reports. Desjardins set a C$1.50 price objective on shares of Atlas Engineered Products and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Raymond James Financial set a C$1.50 target price on shares of Atlas Engineered Products and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Atlas Engineered Products has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.58.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.85 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.14. The company has a market cap of C$49.93 million, a P/E ratio of 71.00 and a beta of 0.39.

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of engineered roof trusses, floor trusses, and wall panels in Canada. The company offers floor joists and floor panels; and design, engineering, permitting, project management, and site assembly services. It also distributes a range of engineered wood products for builders of residential and commercial wood-framed buildings, including single-family homes, townhouses, multi-story wood-framed residential buildings, commercial buildings, and agricultural structures.

