ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Declares Dividend of $0.37

ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.3683 per share on Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 403.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This is a 2.2% increase from ATCO’s previous dividend of $0.36.

ATCO Price Performance

Shares of ACLLF stock opened at $36.59 on Friday. ATCO has a 1 year low of $30.79 and a 1 year high of $38.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.93.

About ATCO

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy, logistics and transportation, water, food and agriculture, real estate, and shelter services in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company engages in the electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international electricity operations; energy storage, electricity generation, industrial water solutions, and clean fuels; and electricity and natural gas retail sales, and whole-home solutions.

