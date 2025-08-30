ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Declares Dividend of $0.37

ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.3683 per share on Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 403.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This is a 2.2% increase from ATCO’s previous dividend of $0.36.
ATCO Price Performance
Shares of ACLLF stock opened at $36.59 on Friday. ATCO has a 1 year low of $30.79 and a 1 year high of $38.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.93.
About ATCO
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ATCO
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Smaller Industrials Names Seeing Surging Growth: Here’s Why
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 08/25 – 08/29
- Best Energy Stocks – Energy Stocks to Buy Now
- Improving Fundamentals Drive New Buybacks for 3 Strong Performers
Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.