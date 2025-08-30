Ascent Resources (LON:AST) Trading Down 9% – Time to Sell?

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2025

Ascent Resources Plc (LON:ASTGet Free Report) shares dropped 9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.33 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.33 ($0.00). Approximately 94,422 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 864,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.37 ($0.00).

Ascent Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £2.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -126.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.80.

Ascent Resources (LON:ASTGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 2nd. The company reported GBX (114.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ascent Resources had a negative net margin of 3,901.89% and a positive return on equity of 432.64%.

About Ascent Resources

(Get Free Report)

Ascent Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Slovenia and the United Kingdom. It holds 75% interest in the Petiovci Tight gas project located in Slovenia. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ascent Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascent Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.