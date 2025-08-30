Ascent Resources (LON:AST) Trading Down 9% – Time to Sell?

Ascent Resources Plc (LON:AST – Get Free Report) shares dropped 9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.33 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.33 ($0.00). Approximately 94,422 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 864,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.37 ($0.00).

Ascent Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £2.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -126.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.80.

Ascent Resources (LON:AST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 2nd. The company reported GBX (114.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ascent Resources had a negative net margin of 3,901.89% and a positive return on equity of 432.64%.

About Ascent Resources

Ascent Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Slovenia and the United Kingdom. It holds 75% interest in the Petiovci Tight gas project located in Slovenia. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

