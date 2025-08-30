Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) CFO Penko Krassimir Ivanov Buys 1,078 Shares

Arrow Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) CFO Penko Krassimir Ivanov purchased 1,078 shares of Arrow Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.46 per share, with a total value of $31,757.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 8,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,865.02. The trade was a 13.98% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Penko Krassimir Ivanov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 27th, Penko Krassimir Ivanov purchased 10,922 shares of Arrow Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.46 per share, with a total value of $321,762.12.

On Wednesday, August 6th, Penko Krassimir Ivanov purchased 1,425 shares of Arrow Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.50 per share, with a total value of $37,762.50.

Arrow Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AROW opened at $29.73 on Friday. Arrow Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $22.72 and a fifty-two week high of $34.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.65 million, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Arrow Financial Increases Dividend

Arrow Financial ( NASDAQ:AROW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $51.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.83 million. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 13.28%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arrow Financial Corporation will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Arrow Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrow Financial

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AROW. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,072,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 736,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,147,000 after purchasing an additional 12,798 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. 46.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AROW has been the topic of several research reports. Hovde Group boosted their price target on Arrow Financial from $27.50 to $28.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Arrow Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Arrow Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company’s deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and enhancement to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

