Arlo Technologies (ARLO) and Its Peers Critical Comparison

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) is one of 252 publicly-traded companies in the "INTERNET SOFTWARE" industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Arlo Technologies to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Arlo Technologies has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arlo Technologies’ competitors have a beta of 1.18, meaning that their average stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Arlo Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arlo Technologies -1.38% -6.69% -2.29% Arlo Technologies Competitors -194.83% -65.81% -6.58%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

83.2% of Arlo Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.4% of shares of all “INTERNET SOFTWARE” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Arlo Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.6% of shares of all “INTERNET SOFTWARE” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Arlo Technologies and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Arlo Technologies $510.89 million -$30.50 million -248.80 Arlo Technologies Competitors $2.19 billion $338.54 million -1.61

Arlo Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Arlo Technologies. Arlo Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Arlo Technologies and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arlo Technologies 0 0 3 1 3.25 Arlo Technologies Competitors 1368 9851 19928 493 2.62

Arlo Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.06%. As a group, “INTERNET SOFTWARE” companies have a potential upside of 15.77%. Given Arlo Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Arlo Technologies is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Arlo Technologies beats its competitors on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera. It provides security system accessories, charging accessories, and mounts. In addition, the company offers Arlo Secure subscriptions, including emergency response secure plus plan; 2K secure plan and 4K secure plus plan cloud-based video recording; unlimited cameras; advanced object detection; smart interactive notifications; smoke and CO alarm detection; cloud-based activity zone; call a friend; and 24/7 priority support and professional monitoring services; Arlo Total Security, a subscription which provides 24/7 professional monitoring and security hardware; Arlo Safe, a personal safety app that offers one-touch emergency response, family safety, and crash detection and response services; and Arlo SmartCloud, a SaaS solution that delivers security cloud services for business. It sells its products through retailers, wholesale distributors, broadcast channels, wireless carriers, and security solution providers, as well as through its website. Arlo Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

