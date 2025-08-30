Ardmore Road Asset Management LP Acquires 50,000 Shares of Carvana Co. $CVNA

Ardmore Road Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Carvana accounts for about 3.1% of Ardmore Road Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP’s holdings in Carvana were worth $31,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 13.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,950,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,125,749,000 after buying an additional 1,823,218 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 9.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,534,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,785,000 after buying an additional 1,109,476 shares during the period. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth about $116,020,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,018,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,086,000 after buying an additional 481,912 shares during the period. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,214,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,017,000 after buying an additional 278,760 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $371.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $346.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.52. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $124.39 and a 52 week high of $413.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.05 billion, a PE ratio of 93.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 3.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19. Carvana had a return on equity of 40.57% and a net margin of 3.46%.The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Carvana from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Carvana from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Carvana from $340.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Carvana from $260.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.47.

Insider Transactions at Carvana

In other Carvana news, CEO Ernest C. Garcia III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.71, for a total value of $3,707,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 496,440 shares in the company, valued at $184,035,272.40. This represents a 1.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 2,865,507 shares of company stock valued at $1,003,408,791 in the last 90 days. 17.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

