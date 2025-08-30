Antero Resources Corporation $AR Shares Sold by Long Focus Capital Management LLC

Long Focus Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,063,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 290,000 shares during the period. Antero Resources accounts for approximately 1.4% of Long Focus Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Long Focus Capital Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Antero Resources worth $42,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,761,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Antero Resources by 109.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 32,725 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 17,113 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Antero Resources by 14.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,670 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 64.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at $538,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AR. Roth Capital downgraded Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Mizuho upgraded Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on Antero Resources from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Antero Resources from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Antero Resources from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.65.

AR opened at $31.90 on Friday. Antero Resources Corporation has a 12 month low of $24.53 and a 12 month high of $44.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.66.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.33). Antero Resources had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Antero Resources Corporation will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

