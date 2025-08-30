Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV $BUD Shares Purchased by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 528.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,818 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,394 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BUD. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance
Shares of BUD opened at $62.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $112.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $45.94 and a 52-week high of $72.13.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.10 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.
About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
