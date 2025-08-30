Analyzing International Baler (OTCMKTS:IBAL) and CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO)

International Baler (OTCMKTS:IBAL – Get Free Report) and CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares International Baler and CECO Environmental”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Baler N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CECO Environmental $656.17 million 2.45 $12.96 million $1.43 31.88

Institutional & Insider Ownership

CECO Environmental has higher revenue and earnings than International Baler.

68.1% of CECO Environmental shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of International Baler shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.4% of CECO Environmental shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares International Baler and CECO Environmental’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Baler N/A N/A N/A CECO Environmental 7.99% 10.00% 3.39%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for International Baler and CECO Environmental, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Baler 0 0 0 0 0.00 CECO Environmental 0 0 6 0 3.00

CECO Environmental has a consensus price target of $50.80, indicating a potential upside of 11.43%. Given CECO Environmental’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CECO Environmental is more favorable than International Baler.

Summary

CECO Environmental beats International Baler on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Baler

International Baler Corporation manufactures and sells baling equipment to compress various materials into bales for handling, shipping, disposal, storage, and recycling. The company offers general purpose horizontal and vertical balers for compaction of paper, corrugated boxes, and miscellaneous solid waste materials; and specialty balers, including scrap metal, drum crusher, textile, and double chamber balers that are used for textile materials, used clothing, aluminum cans, 55-gallon drums, and synthetic rubber. It also provides accessory equipment comprising conveyors, which carry waste from floor level to the top of horizontal balers; extended hoppers on such balers; rufflers, which break up material; electronic start/stop controls; hydraulic oil coolers and cleaners; fluffers; bale tying machines; and plastic bottle piercers, as well as service and repair work to general purpose and specialty balers. The company sells its products to waste producing retailers, manufacturing and fabricating plants, bulk material producers, solid waste recycling facilities, manufacturers of synthetic rubber and polymers, plastic and paper recycling facilities, textile and paper mills, power generating facilities, cotton gins, supermarkets and other retail outlets, and municipalities. In addition, the company markets its products through sales force, manufacturer's representatives, and dealers in the United States, Europe, the Far East, South America, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Waste Technology Corporation and changed its name to International Baler Corporation in March 2009. International Baler Corporation was founded in 1946 and is based in Jacksonville, Florida. International Baler Corporation is a subsidiary of Avis Industrial Corporation.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions. It offers engineered and configured products and solutions, including dampers and diverters, expansion joints, selective catalytic reduction systems, severe-service and industrial cyclones, dust collectors, thermal oxidizers, filtration systems, wet and dry scrubbers, separators and coalescers, water treatment packages, metallic and non-metallic pumps, industrial silencers, and fluid handling equipment, as well as plant engineering services and engineered design build fabrication services. In addition, the company offers industrial engineered noise control solutions, including custom acoustical gen-set packages, ambient air baffles, acoustical louvres, and skid enclosures; process filtration solutions for hydrocarbon and chemical processing; and energy and water conservation systems and equipment. The company markets its products and services to natural gas processors, transmission and distribution companies, refineries, power generators, industrial manufacturing, engineering and construction companies, semiconductor manufacturers, compressor manufacturers, beverage can manufacturers, metals and minerals, and electric vehicle producers. CECO Environmental Corp. was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

