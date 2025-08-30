Analyzing Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) and Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP)

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) and Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bioceres Crop Solutions and Fresh Del Monte Produce”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bioceres Crop Solutions $464.80 million 0.38 $3.24 million ($0.14) -19.93 Fresh Del Monte Produce $4.28 billion 0.41 $142.20 million $3.12 11.62

Risk and Volatility

Fresh Del Monte Produce has higher revenue and earnings than Bioceres Crop Solutions. Bioceres Crop Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fresh Del Monte Produce, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Bioceres Crop Solutions has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fresh Del Monte Produce has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.7% of Bioceres Crop Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.8% of Fresh Del Monte Produce shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Bioceres Crop Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.6% of Fresh Del Monte Produce shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Bioceres Crop Solutions and Fresh Del Monte Produce, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bioceres Crop Solutions 0 1 4 0 2.80 Fresh Del Monte Produce 0 0 0 0 0.00

Bioceres Crop Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $8.38, indicating a potential upside of 200.18%. Given Bioceres Crop Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Bioceres Crop Solutions is more favorable than Fresh Del Monte Produce.

Profitability

This table compares Bioceres Crop Solutions and Fresh Del Monte Produce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bioceres Crop Solutions -2.14% -2.37% -0.99% Fresh Del Monte Produce 3.49% 6.84% 4.41%

Summary

Fresh Del Monte Produce beats Bioceres Crop Solutions on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bioceres Crop Solutions

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition segments. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier, and higher yielding crops. The Crop Protection segment develops, produces, and markets Rizoderma, adjuvants, therapies, herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, and baits. The Crop Nutrition segment develops, produces, commercializes, and sells inoculants, bio-inductors, and biological and microgranulated fertilizers. It also offers HB4, a drought tolerant seed technology program. The company operates in Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Estonia, the United States, Paraguay, Russia, South Africa, France, Uruguay, and internationally. Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rosario, Argentina.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services. The company offers pineapples, fresh-cut fruit, fresh-cut vegetables, melons, and vegetables; non-tropical fruits, such as grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, and kiwis; other fruit and vegetables, and avocados; and prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, and meals and snacks. It also engages in the sale of poultry and meat products; and third-party freight services business. The company offers its products under the Del Monte brand, as well as under other brands, such as UTC, Rosy, Just Juice, Fruitini, Pinkglow, Del Monte Zero, Honeyglow, Rubyglow, Honey Miniglow, Bananinis, Mann, Mann’s Logo, Arcadian Harvest, Nourish Bowls, Broccolini, Caulilini, Better Burger Leaf, Romaleaf, and other regional brands. It markets and distributes its products to retail stores, club stores, convenience stores, wholesalers, distributors, and foodservice operators. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. was founded in 1886 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

