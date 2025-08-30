Analysts Set Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) Price Target at $378.73

Shares of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $378.7333.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Waters from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Waters from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $385.00 target price on shares of Waters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $315.00 target price on shares of Waters and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Waters in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAT. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Waters by 31.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,021,358 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,403,615,000 after acquiring an additional 950,687 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the second quarter valued at about $266,384,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Waters by 50,228.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 662,320 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $244,111,000 after acquiring an additional 661,004 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its position in shares of Waters by 676.8% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 705,733 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $260,112,000 after acquiring an additional 614,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waters by 3,349.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 304,404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $112,928,000 after acquiring an additional 295,580 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WAT opened at $301.89 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $309.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $338.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.04. Waters has a twelve month low of $275.05 and a twelve month high of $423.56.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.02. Waters had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 38.60%. The firm had revenue of $771.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Waters has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 12.950-13.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waters will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

