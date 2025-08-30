Analysts Set NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Price Target at $122.71

Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $122.7143.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NTES shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Monday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NetEase from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Barclays set a $120.00 price objective on shares of NetEase and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

NetEase stock opened at $136.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $86.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.63 and its 200 day moving average is $116.96. NetEase has a 52-week low of $75.85 and a 52-week high of $141.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. NetEase’s payout ratio is 30.72%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 137.2% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 266.0% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 1,415.0% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. 11.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

