Analysts Set Entain Plc (LON:ENT) PT at GBX 1,170

Entain Plc (LON:ENT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,170.

ENT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Entain from GBX 1,100 to GBX 1,200 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Entain from GBX 1,250 to GBX 1,300 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Entain from GBX 1,040 to GBX 1,110 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 price target on shares of Entain in a report on Tuesday, July 29th.

Get Entain alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ENT

Insider Activity at Entain

Entain Trading Down 1.7%

In related news, insider Ricky Sandler sold 3,242,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 751, for a total value of £24,352,429.17. Insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Entain stock opened at GBX 878 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,240.11, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 931.45 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 767.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.61. Entain has a twelve month low of GBX 452.50 and a twelve month high of GBX 1,031.50.

About Entain

(Get Free Report)

Entain plc (LSE: ENT) is a FTSE100 company and is one of the world’s largest sports betting and gaming groups, operating both online and in the retail sector. The Group owns a comprehensive portfolio of established brands; Sports brands include BetCity, bwin, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes, Neds, Sportingbet, Sports Interaction, STS, SuperSport and TAB NZ; Gaming brands include Foxy Bingo, Gala, GiocoDigitale, Ninja Casino, Optibet, Partypoker and PartyCasino.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.