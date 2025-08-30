Analysts Set DAQO New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) PT at $23.22

Shares of DAQO New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.1020.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of DAQO New Energy in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of DAQO New Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. HSBC upgraded shares of DAQO New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of DAQO New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Glj Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.51 price objective on shares of DAQO New Energy in a research note on Tuesday.

NYSE DQ opened at $25.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.74. DAQO New Energy has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $30.85.

DAQO New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $75.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.54 million. DAQO New Energy had a negative net margin of 65.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DAQO New Energy will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

DAQO New Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DAQO New Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in DAQO New Energy by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 119,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 25,647 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in DAQO New Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in DAQO New Energy by 587.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 69,010 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in DAQO New Energy by 381.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 81,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 64,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in DAQO New Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,187,000. Institutional investors own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

About DAQO New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

