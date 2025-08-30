Analysts Set BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Target Price at C$34.67

Shares of BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$34.67.

BCE has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of BCE from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. National Bankshares set a C$35.00 price objective on BCE and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Desjardins upped their target price on BCE from C$40.00 to C$40.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on BCE from C$31.50 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th.

BCE stock opened at C$34.27 on Friday. BCE has a fifty-two week low of C$28.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$49.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$32.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.73, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 745.65%.

BCE is both a wireless and internet service provider, offering wireless, broadband, television, and landline phone services in Canada. It is one of the big three national wireless carriers, with its roughly 10 million customers constituting about 30% of the market. It is also the ILEC (incumbent local exchange carrierthe legacy telephone provider) throughout much of the eastern half of Canada, including in the most populous Canadian provincesOntario and Quebec.

