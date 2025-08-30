Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $14.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $9.51 and last traded at $9.45, with a volume of 2120794 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.16.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Leerink Partners raised shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amylyx Pharmaceuticals
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.4%
The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of -0.46.
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts expect that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Amylyx Pharmaceuticals
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Smaller Industrials Names Seeing Surging Growth: Here’s Why
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 08/25 – 08/29
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Improving Fundamentals Drive New Buybacks for 3 Strong Performers
Receive News & Ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.