Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $14.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $9.51 and last traded at $9.45, with a volume of 2120794 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.16.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Leerink Partners raised shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

Get Amylyx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.4%

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMLX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 377.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 45,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 36,347 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 106,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 11,214 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 193,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 27,502 shares during the period. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of -0.46.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts expect that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.