Amgen Inc. $AMGN Shares Acquired by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,870,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,471,790,000 after buying an additional 148,658 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,128,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,336,647,000 after acquiring an additional 685,785 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 5.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,454,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,387,695,000 after acquiring an additional 243,306 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 43,573.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,661,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,140,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,205 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Amgen by 1.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,266,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,017,525,000 after purchasing an additional 52,734 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amgen news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total value of $434,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 8,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,364,368.16. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total transaction of $376,286.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,000.91. This represents a 14.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $287.71 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $253.30 and a twelve month high of $339.17. The stock has a market cap of $154.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $293.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.92.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.74. Amgen had a return on equity of 174.71% and a net margin of 18.96%.The company had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.200-21.300 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $2.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Amgen from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Amgen from $328.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.43.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Stories

