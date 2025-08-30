American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Receives $88.27 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.2667.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AIG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of American International Group from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Cfra Research raised shares of American International Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th.

Get American International Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AIG

American International Group Stock Down 0.3%

AIG stock opened at $81.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. American International Group has a one year low of $69.24 and a one year high of $88.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.85.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 7.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American International Group will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American International Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 5,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 3,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

(Get Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.