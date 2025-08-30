Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $63.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AMBA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ambarella from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Summit Insights raised Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Ambarella from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.88.

Shares of Ambarella stock opened at $82.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -39.09 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.18 and a 200-day moving average of $59.43. Ambarella has a 1-year low of $38.86 and a 1-year high of $93.44.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $62,580.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 39,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,458,204.98. The trade was a 2.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 362.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 44.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in Ambarella in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

