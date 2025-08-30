AlphaQuest LLC Sells 2,754 Shares of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. $ADTN

AlphaQuest LLC trimmed its stake in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,243 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,754 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in ADTRAN were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aquatic Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ADTRAN by 1,572.5% during the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in ADTRAN during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in ADTRAN during the first quarter valued at $94,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in ADTRAN during the first quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in ADTRAN by 159.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,214 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADTRAN Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of ADTN opened at $9.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $750.21 million, a PE ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.30. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.93 and a 12-month high of $12.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.11 and its 200 day moving average is $8.80.

ADTRAN ( NASDAQ:ADTN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $265.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.57 million. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 11.02%.ADTRAN’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADTN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ADTRAN in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on ADTRAN from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides networking and communications platforms, software, systems, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. It offers residential gateways; ethernet passive optical network ONUs; gigabit passive optical network/XGS-PON ONTs; traditional SSE, routers, and switches; edge cloud; carrier ethernet network interface devices; Optical Line Terminals; Packet Aggregation, Copper Access, and Oscilloquartz; optical transport and engine solutions; infrastructure monitoring solution; and training, professional, software, and managed services.

