AlphaQuest LLC Purchases New Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. $FND

AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Floor & Decor by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Floor & Decor by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 944,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,210,000 after acquiring an additional 162,030 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,644,000. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its position in Floor & Decor by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Floor & Decor Price Performance

FND stock opened at $81.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.71 and a 200-day moving average of $80.14. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.01 and a 12-month high of $124.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.98, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Floor & Decor has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.750-2.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Floor & Decor from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Floor & Decor from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.56.

View Our Latest Research Report on FND

About Floor & Decor

(Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.