Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Shares Sold by GMT Capital Corp

GMT Capital Corp lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 464,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 3.9% of GMT Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. GMT Capital Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $72,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 236,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,946,000 after acquiring an additional 14,312 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd increased its holdings in Alphabet by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 52,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,385 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,364,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $994,294,000 after acquiring an additional 134,358 shares in the last quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.79, for a total value of $122,274.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,137.64. This represents a 8.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.92, for a total transaction of $6,497,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,462,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,281,408.64. This represents a 1.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 254,710 shares of company stock worth $47,225,230. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $213.53 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.66 and a 52-week high of $215.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.19. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.19.

View Our Latest Analysis on GOOG

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.