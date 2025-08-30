AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) Director Leonard Tannenbaum Acquires 330,127 Shares

AFC Gamma Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report) Director Leonard Tannenbaum acquired 330,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,587,910.87. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 4,665,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,439,371.50. The trade was a 7.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

AFC Gamma Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of AFCG stock opened at $4.66 on Friday. AFC Gamma Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.44 and a 12-month high of $10.88. The company has a market capitalization of $105.29 million, a PE ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

AFC Gamma Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.9%. AFC Gamma’s payout ratio is currently -146.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut shares of AFC Gamma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AFC Gamma currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

About AFC Gamma

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other various commercial real estate loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

