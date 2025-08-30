ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Stephens raised shares of ACI Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. DA Davidson raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $49.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. ACI Worldwide has a 52-week low of $40.45 and a 52-week high of $59.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.07.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $401.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. ACI Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. ACI Worldwide has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ACI Worldwide will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ACI Worldwide news, Director Janet O. Estep sold 4,500 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total value of $200,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 77,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,467,000.46. The trade was a 5.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary P. Harman sold 7,194 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total transaction of $341,571.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 34,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,742.24. This represents a 17.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACI Worldwide

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIW. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $5,292,000. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 160,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,315,000 after purchasing an additional 51,216 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 63,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 58,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after buying an additional 22,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

About ACI Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.