Aby Mathew Sells 531 Shares of BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) EVP Aby Mathew sold 531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total transaction of $13,508.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 352,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,956,177.44. The trade was a 0.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

BioLife Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock opened at $25.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -208.73 and a beta of 1.76. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $19.10 and a one year high of $29.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.38.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $25.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 million. BioLife Solutions had a positive return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 5.39%. BioLife Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on BLFS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Stephens began coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BLFS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioLife Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,135 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,452,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 887,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,028,000 after acquiring an additional 40,416 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company’s products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.