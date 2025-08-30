949 Shares in TC Energy Corporation $TRP Acquired by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in TC Energy by 2,565.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,306,187 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $769,815,000 after purchasing an additional 15,694,336 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in TC Energy by 80.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,983,443 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $802,164,000 after buying an additional 7,562,887 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in TC Energy by 175.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,758,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $271,845,000 after buying an additional 3,664,862 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. increased its position in TC Energy by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 7,637,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $355,371,000 after buying an additional 3,482,874 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in TC Energy by 31.3% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,418,858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $444,885,000 after buying an additional 2,242,918 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. US Capital Advisors lowered TC Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. CIBC raised TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

TC Energy Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE:TRP opened at $52.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.43. TC Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $40.76 and a 12-month high of $52.26.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 28.98%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TC Energy Corporation will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a $0.6148 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.32%.

About TC Energy

(Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

