899 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF $SPLV Acquired by WPG Advisers LLC

WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $73.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.83. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $67.13 and a 52 week high of $75.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.69.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

