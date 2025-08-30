899 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF $SPLV Acquired by WPG Advisers LLC

WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $73.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.83. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $67.13 and a 52 week high of $75.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.69.
About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- Improving Fundamentals Drive New Buybacks for 3 Strong Performers
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- 3 Reasons Gartner Could Be the Best Buy of Q3
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Free Cash Flow Boom Keeps Microsoft Ahead of the Pack
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.