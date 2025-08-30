570,300 Shares in TripAdvisor, Inc. $TRIP Bought by GMT Capital Corp

GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 570,300 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,081,000. TripAdvisor accounts for 0.4% of GMT Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. GMT Capital Corp owned approximately 0.41% of TripAdvisor at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in TripAdvisor by 27.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,635,384 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $79,852,000 after buying an additional 1,222,958 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in TripAdvisor by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,633,866 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $53,674,000 after buying an additional 615,519 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TripAdvisor by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,364,542 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $49,694,000 after buying an additional 962,262 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in TripAdvisor in the first quarter valued at $32,536,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in TripAdvisor by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,607,302 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $23,740,000 after buying an additional 595,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor Stock Performance

TRIP opened at $17.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.92. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.43 and a 1-year high of $19.26. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TripAdvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The travel company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. TripAdvisor had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. TripAdvisor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRIP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson set a $16.25 target price on shares of TripAdvisor in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of TripAdvisor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TripAdvisor in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $17.33.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

